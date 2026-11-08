Around 1,000 people protest against Noboa in Ecuador

Around 1,000 people protested in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, against President Daniel Noboa’s policies on education, healthcare and security. Demonstrations were held in a total of 12 cities, with participants calling for more funding for the social sectors and the resignation of the head of state.

The march in Quito began at La Alameda Park and passed through the central streets toward the Constitutional Court and the prosecutor’s office. Social and trade union organisations, students and dialysis patients took part. The protest was held in the rain, but the weather did not stop the demonstrators, who carried Ecuadorian flags and placards in support of education, healthcare and the social budget.

“There is no budget for education and healthcare, but there is a budget for waging major wars,” said participant Carolina Almeida, quoted by the EFE news agency. Patients with kidney disease called for better access to dialysis and special attention to people with severe chronic conditions.

Protests also held in Guayaquil and Cuenca

In Guayaquil, around 200 people gathered at the Malecón del Salado. They focused on problems in healthcare and demanded answers over cases of violence and insecurity. In Cuenca, the demonstration drew around 100 people, who protested mainly against cuts to the higher education budget.

Edisson Deleg, president of the United Workers’ Front, said the organisers were calling for healthcare, education, decent employment and the protection of social rights. “We will continue to insist in the streets and everywhere else that the will of the people, the Constitution and the laws be respected,” he said.

Luisa González remains in pre-trial detention

One of the protesters’ main demands was the release of opposition leader Luisa González. She has been in pre-trial detention since October 23 in a case involving alleged money laundering linked to the financing of her 2023 presidential campaign. González rejects the charges and describes the proceedings as political persecution.

Her defence has filed a habeas corpus request for her release, on which a court ruling is expected. The protests took place three weeks before Ecuador’s local elections, scheduled for November 29, amid growing confrontation between the government and the opposition.