Bodies of Krakow killer’s parents and sister found

The bodies of the three people found in the home of the perpetrator of the bloody attack in the Polish city of Krakow are most likely those of his parents and sister. This was announced by Andrzej Fijołek, spokesperson for the Polish Police Headquarters, quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Final confirmation of their identities is expected after the investigators have completed their work.

The three bodies – two women and one man – were found in the home of the 24-year-old attacker in the city of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometers from Krakow. Police used a drone to conduct an initial inspection of the property due to concerns that it might contain a large quantity of weapons.

It has not yet been established when and under what circumstances the three died. Investigators are examining whether their deaths are connected to the attack in Krakow and whether they were killed by the perpetrator himself.

Six people – four women and two men – were killed in the shooting on Krakow’s central square on November 7, while 16 others were injured. A British citizen was among the victims. Two police officers were also injured during the operation to detain the attacker.

According to Polish authorities, 24-year-old Michał O. drove onto the Main Market Square at around 3:00 p.m. local time and opened fire on random passers-by. The man was wearing a mask, tactical clothing and a bulletproof vest. He used an AR-15-type firearm.

Police responded within three minutes of the first report of the shooting. The attacker was wounded and detained in the ensuing exchange of fire. He is currently in hospital under police guard.

According to Polish media reports, the suspect held permits for two firearms, while his father held a permit for 11. The car used in the attack was registered in the name of his 52-year-old father.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that initial data indicated the attacker had an interest in far-right and ultranationalist ideologies. However, the motives for the crime have not yet been conclusively established.

The Polish Internal Security Agency and military counterintelligence are taking part in the investigation. The perpetrator’s contacts, the origin of the weapons and the possible involvement of other individuals are being examined.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the shooting as an act of terrorism and called for no hasty conclusions to be drawn about the perpetrator’s motives.

President Karol Nawrocki declared two days of national mourning on November 8 and 9. In Krakow, the mourning period will continue until November 11.