Kyiv: Russia has lost 2,290 troops in 24 hours

Russian forces lost 2,290 servicemen over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. This brings Russia’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the war to approximately 1,606,400, according to data cited by Kyiv.

Over the same period, two Russian tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles and 44 artillery systems were reported destroyed. Ukraine’s General Staff also reported four air defense systems, six ground-based robotic systems, 1,337 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 461 motor vehicles and fuel trucks, and seven pieces of special equipment.

Strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 725 strikes on 53 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. One person was injured in the attacks in the regional capital, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported.

„Over the course of 24 hours, Russian forces launched 725 strikes on 53 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region,“ Fedorov said.

According to data cited by him, the attacks included 26 airstrikes, 561 drone attacks, 135 artillery shelling attacks and three strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems. Local residents reported 61 cases of damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine’s figures on Russian losses are a military assessment by Ukraine’s General Staff and have not been independently verified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua