173 clashes on the front, two killed in strikes on Kherson

A total of 173 combat clashes were registered on the front on October 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 10:00 p.m. The most intense were the fighting in the Pokrovskoye direction, where Russian forces carried out 22 attacks, and in the Konstantinovsky direction with 16 assaults.

Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks in the Gulyaipol direction, six Russian attempts to advance near Kupyansk and Radkovka, and four attacks in the Zarechnoye area and towards Liman. On the Slavyansky direction, one attack near Kriva Luka was stopped. On the Orekhovo direction, one attack was reported in the Plavny area.

On the Pokrovskoye direction, Russian units attempted to advance near Matyashevo and Molodetskoye, as well as towards Toretskoye, Volnoye, Novyia Donbass, Svetloye, Dobropoleye, Mirnoye, Sergeevka, and Filiya. On the Konstantinovo direction, fighting took place in the Konstantinovka area and towards Roskoshnoye, Nikolayevpoleye, and Novogrigorovka.

Air bombing and shelling of settlements

Three assault operations were carried out in the Severnoslobozhanskoye and Kursk directions. The General Staff also reported two air strikes with a total of six guided bombs, as well as 47 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements. One of them was carried out with multiple rocket launchers.

Two killed in Kherson strikes

The death toll from Russian air strikes on the Korabelsky district of Kherson on October 17 has reached two people. A 58-year-old man who was seriously injured in the attack died in hospital. The injured are 35, including two children and two medical workers, Kherson regional governor Alexander Prokudin announced.

„Medics fought for the 58-year-old man's life to the last, but the injuries turned out to be fatal“, said Alexander Prokudin.

According to the regional administration, the first air strike on residential buildings was carried out at around 4:00 a.m. on October 17. Less than an hour later, a second airstrike followed at the same address, killing an ambulance driver.