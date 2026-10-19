Russian strike damages Kiev metro, two stations closed

Two stations on the Kiev metro have been temporarily closed after a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital. The restrictions affect “Chernigovskaya“ and “Lesnaya“, which will not accept passengers for entry and exit.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, a metro station on the left bank of Kiev was damaged in the strike. Falling debris near it caused a rupture in the track and contact rail. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that other facilities were also damaged at the scene.

“Train traffic will resume between the “Akademgorodok“ stations in the morning and “Darnitsa“ on schedule. The ground stations “Chernigovskaya“ and “Lesnaya“ will be temporarily closed for entry and exit,“ the Kiev Metro announced.

Specialists are working on the restoration and repair of the metro track and networks. The Metro said that it will be announced when the line will be fully operational.

Debris fell on the first floor of a 25-story residential building in the Solomensky district, as well as in a non-residential building at another address. A hit on the territory of a non-residential building was recorded in the Dnipro region.

The Ukrainian Air Force earlier warned of a threat of ballistic missiles from the east, followed by a report of missiles heading towards Kiev.

The attack is the second against the Ukrainian capital in two days. The previous strike on October 18 killed a 21-year-old woman and injured three people.

Sources: pravda.com.ua