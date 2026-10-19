Araghchi: Netanyahu is pushing the US towards another war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the United States towards another war to avoid prison. The warning came after US President Donald Trump announced his full support for Netanyahu ahead of Israel's parliamentary elections.

“Netanyahu is pushing America towards another war to stay out of prison, regardless of the consequences for Israel – not to mention the US president“, Araghchi wrote on the social network X. He added: “The last time you wanted to “finish the job”, Iran came out stronger. Do you want to tempt fate again? Come on. But be careful – and we have unfinished business.“

Trump stands behind Netanyahu

On Sunday, Trump gave Netanyahu his “full and absolute support“ for the Israeli elections scheduled for October 27. The US president called the Israeli prime minister “a great warrior prime minister“ and said Iran had been systematically weakened militarily and financially.

Trump warned that if Israel chose another leader, the United States would have to “finish the job“ itself. He said he was not willing to take on such a role unless Tehran changed its behavior. The Associated Press described the support as an important political signal for Netanyahu, who is in the midst of an election campaign.

Has a new operation against Iran been discussed

The statements come amid reports of disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over the next steps against Iran. According to Axios, Netanyahu and Trump have discussed the possibility of a new large-scale operation before the Israeli elections and the US midterm elections in November.

The media cites American and Israeli officials, but there is no official confirmation that a decision has been made for a new strike. What has been publicly announced so far is Trump's political support for Netanyahu and Araghchi's warning that Iran will respond if the US again engages in military action against the country.

Sources: benzinga.com, apnews.com, axios.com