Zelensky: Russia rotated troops and equipment in Oleshky

The Russian army carried out a significant rotation of personnel and equipment in the area of Oleshky, Kherson region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, the movement of the forces was covered up by a humanitarian operation in the city, which is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

„Unfortunately, under the cover of a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, the Russian army carried out a significant rotation of personnel and equipment on the left bank. Additional Russian forces were deployed in Oleshky and in the neighboring municipality,“ Zelensky said.

He said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should present proposals for additional protection of the residents of Kherson from Russian attacks. The statement did not specify the number of forces deployed, the type of equipment, or the specific period during which the rotation took place.

Tasks for several Ukrainian regions

The meeting with the heads of the regional administrations also discussed actions in other parts of Ukraine. Separate tasks related to countering Russian operations have been assigned to Ukrainian forces in Sumy region.

In Kharkiv region, preparations for winter by critical infrastructure were reviewed. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the main topic was the restoration of electricity supplies following Russian strikes.

The situation in the energy system of Zhytomyr region was discussed separately. The Ministry of Energy was assigned the relevant tasks.

Increased shelling of Kramatorsk

Zelensky also said that Russian troops had significantly increased their shelling of Kramatorsk and neighboring settlements. Countermeasures should be determined at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Oleshky had also been at the center of statements by the Ukrainian president earlier. Zelensky said that the experience of the ceasefire in the area showed that a truce could be established quickly, without lengthy preparations, the withdrawal of weapons, or the creation of buffer zones.

Sources: pravda.com.ua