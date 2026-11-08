Erdogan and Aliyev: The unity of Türkiye and Azerbaijan is eternal

The presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, reaffirmed in Shusha that the unity between the two countries is “eternal and unwavering”. The two held a private meeting and a joint press conference during Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan.

The Turkish president arrived at Aliyev’s invitation to mark the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 Karabakh war. The visit included a ceremony in Shusha, a visit to the city’s fortress, the memorial and museum dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy, as well as the Victory Monument in Khankendi.

Aliyev: We will stand together in the future as well

“We were together in the past, we were together during the war, we are together today and we will be together in the future,” Aliyev said. He described Erdogan’s presence in Karabakh as further public evidence of the close relations between Ankara and Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani president, the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, placed the historical and cultural ties between the two countries within an official alliance framework. Aliyev cited their shared history and linguistic and cultural ties as the foundation of their political and economic cooperation.

Türkiye backed peace efforts and reconstruction

Erdogan said that Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war in 2020 had opened a new chapter for the South Caucasus. “Our task today is to crown the victory achieved on the battlefield with lasting peace and stability,” the Turkish president said.

He announced that Türkiye would continue to share its experience and participate in the reconstruction and development of Karabakh. An International Forestry Training Center and nursery, established with Turkish support, has already opened in Jabrayil.

Construction has begun in Agdam on a school with 40 classrooms and an area of 14,500 square meters. Erdogan said that the facility should be opened next year together with Aliyev. The Turkish president also pointed to the infrastructure development along the route from Fuzuli International Airport to Shusha, where he passed through seven tunnels.

Erdogan and Aliyev did not announce a specific value for the new projects. The two leaders confirmed that cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan would continue in the areas of reconstruction, infrastructure, education and regional security.

Sources: aa.com.tr, turkiyetoday.com