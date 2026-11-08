Georgia expels 109 Russian citizens in three months

Georgia expelled 109 Russian citizens in the third quarter of 2026 – from July to September. The number is about 1.5 times higher than for all of 2025, when 73 Russian citizens were removed from the country, RBC reports, citing data from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs and information from TASS.

A total of 1,134 foreigners were removed in the third quarter. Turkish citizens were the largest group – 306 people. Russians ranked second, with 109 people.

254 Russian citizens removed since the beginning of the year

In the first nine months of 2026, the number of foreigners removed from Georgia reached 3,170. They included 791 Turkish citizens, 306 Indian citizens, 274 Iranian citizens and 254 Russian citizens. Thus, in nine months, the number of Russian citizens removed was already nearly 3.5 times higher than the figure reported for all of 2025.

The data concern cases of violations of migration legislation. The published statistics do not specify the individual grounds for each removal decision.

About 20,000 foreigners checked

In October, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the detention of 64 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, India and other countries. They were placed in a temporary center while procedures for their removal were initiated.

About 20,000 foreigners were checked as part of special migration inspections. In a separate operation, which Georgia’s public broadcaster 1TV reported on in September, the Migration Service removed 61 people from various countries.

“All those removed from the country have been banned from re-entering,” the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Those removed during the operation included citizens of India, Egypt, Turkey, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Nigeria, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Burundi, Ethiopia and Pakistan.