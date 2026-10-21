The office of the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine was searched by the services

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) are conducting investigative actions in the office of the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny. Searches are also being conducted at other addresses related to an employee of the central bank.

Initially, the information was reported by “Economic Truth“, which referred to its sources in political circles. The actions in Pyshny's office were also reported by deputies Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Goncharenko. NABU later confirmed the searches in the National Bank building and at the address associated with one of its employees.

“Investigative actions are authorized and are being carried out in accordance with the current legislation“, NABU said.

The bureau specified that no one was detained and no one was reported as suspicious. Additional details are not being disclosed in order not to violate the secrecy of the pre-trial proceedings. The National Bank also confirmed the actions and stated that it continues to operate normally. The reason for the searches and the specific proceedings have not been officially announced.

The connection with “Sense Bank“

The investigative actions are being carried out against the backdrop of two investigations by NABU and SAP, which mention the state-owned “Sense Bank“. On August 19, the anti-corruption authorities published the operation “Forrest Gump“, related to a criminal group that, according to the investigation, organized the legalization of funds to pay bail for the former Minister of Energy and Justice German Galushchenko.

A day later, the operation “Themis“ was also presented, dedicated to alleged attempts to illegally seize property and enterprises in Kiev.

On September 2, the National Bank recognized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Sense Bank“ Oleksiy Stupak as not meeting the qualification requirements for professional suitability and demanded his replacement.

The dispute over Vasil Vesely

The materials also discuss the role of Vasil Vesely in the appointment of the management and formation of the supervisory board of the nationalized bank. Former Supervisory Board Chairman Shevki Adzhuner told a temporary investigative commission that Veselii was appointed on the advice of Andriy Pyshny.

Pyshny denied giving recommendations for his appointment. Sources of “Ekonomicheskaya Pravda“ claim that the two knew each other through the late “People's Front“ MP Andriy Ivanchuk, who was a fellow student of the National Bank chairman. The claim about this connection is not accompanied by an official assessment by the investigative bodies.

In August, political tension around Pyshny was also reported. At that time, information appeared that President Volodymyr Zelensky was dissatisfied with the National Bank chairman and that the issue of his resignation was being discussed. There is currently no official announcement of his removal or charges.

Sources: epravda.com.ua, mind.ua, interfax.com.ua