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The next round of talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi

The next round of talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi

Yuri Ushakov said the parties had agreed to meet around mid-November. The Kremlin adviser believes that the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is nearing its end, but specified that it is difficult to determine how close it is.

Oct 21, 2026 18:25 55

The next round of talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The next round of trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi. This was stated by the Kremlin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov in an interview with the Russian state television channel “Vesti“, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“We are looking at Abu Dhabi. We agreed that this would happen sometime around mid-November“, Ushakov said.

He also expressed the opinion that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is nearing its end. However, the advisor stressed that it is difficult to say how close it is to completion.