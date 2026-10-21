The next round of talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi

The next round of trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi. This was stated by the Kremlin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov in an interview with the Russian state television channel “Vesti“, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“We are looking at Abu Dhabi. We agreed that this would happen sometime around mid-November“, Ushakov said.

He also expressed the opinion that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is nearing its end. However, the advisor stressed that it is difficult to say how close it is to completion.