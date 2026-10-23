The Russian military has struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea delivering cargo to the Ukrainian army in the port of Odessa, Reuters reported, citing a summary of the Russian Defense Ministry on the Telegram application.

A strike was also carried out on the Danube port of Vilkovo, in the Izmail district of the Odessa region, the ministry added, specifying that it was also used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For the same reason, according to Moscow, a railway depot in the Ukrainian Poltava region was also attacked.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow specified that two points for temporary deployment of sea drones were hit in Vilkovo, TASS reported.

"In the Odessa region, in the port of Vilkovo, port infrastructure used for storing and preparing unmanned boats was also hit," the statement said.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. In the city of Odessa itself, 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live.

The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dnestrovsky districts.