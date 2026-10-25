Riyadh airport resumes operations, Houthis declare it a target

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport will resume operations on October 25 after operations were suspended due to an attack on the facility. Hours before the resumption of flights, the Houthis warned airlines, employees and passengers not to use the airport, which they described as a “military target”.

In a statement on October 24, the airport announced that Terminal 1 would be designated for domestic flights, while Terminal 2 – for international flights operated by national airlines. Passengers with confirmed reservations are urged to check the status of their flights directly with the carrier before traveling to the airport.

Houthi warning

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said the airport remained a “military target“ and that operations against it would continue. He warned international, regional and local airlines, airport staff and passengers not to use it.

“The airport is not safe because it is a military target of our forces,” Yahya Sari said.

Reuters cited the warning as a new statement by the Iran-backed movement, made just before the airport was scheduled to reopen. The Houthis said Saudi authorities would be held responsible for the consequences of resuming operations.

Airport closed after deadly attack

Operations at King Khalid were suspended on October 10 after an attack claimed by the Houthis. According to Reuters, the attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 300. The shutdown was extended two days later.

In the following days, Saudi airlines operated a limited number of flights with prior authorization. However, major international carriers continued to cancel or suspend flights to Riyadh due to security concerns.

The Houthis continue to fire ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities. Tensions have escalated after Saudi Arabia increased its military activity in Yemen and supported a counteroffensive by government forces.

Sources: theprint.in, en.royanews.tv, swissinfo.ch