November 15, 1988 Buran Takes Flight (VIDEO)

On November 15, 1988, the only flight of the unmanned space shuttle "Buran" took place in the USSR.

The ship was launched into orbit using the "Energy" launch vehicle. No life support system was installed, nor was any software installed to operate the computers.

"Buran" orbited the Earth twice in a 206-minute flight. Upon its return, it performed an automatic landing at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where despite the crosswind speed of 17 m/s. landed only 3 meters to the side and 10 meters ahead of the designated landing site.

After the collapse of the USSR, the “Buran“ project was initially frozen, and by 1993 it was terminated. According to the plan, 5 orbital ships were to be built, of which only two were built, and the third was unfinished. The first ship was the only one to fly in space. On May 12, 2002, it was destroyed as a result of the collapse of the roof of the building in which it was stored, killing eight workers.

The second ship is located in Kazakhstan at the “Baikonur” cosmodrome and is the property of this republic. At the beginning of 1993, its readiness for flight was 95-97%. The third ship is unfinished. Its degree of readiness has been assessed differently - from 30 to 50%. It was sold to an aviation museum in Germany.