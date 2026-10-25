Seven Palestinians killed in Gaza, eight students wounded

Seven Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes and gunfire in various parts of Gaza, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Three of the dead were security personnel at the Islamic University in Gaza City, and eight students were wounded in the attack on the campus.

The strike on the university was carried out by a drone and followed another attack on the same campus within hours. Ash-Shifa Hospital received the bodies of the three dead and treated eight wounded, the Times of Israel reported. Two university sources said the dead were administrative staff and the wounded were students.

Palestinian media gave the names of the dead as Ashraf Dahlan, Shadi Abu Ataya and Sami Baroud. Al Jazeera reporter Hani Mahmoud, who was at the scene after the attack, said seven female students were wounded by shrapnel in the earlier attack. One of them was in serious condition and was taken to a makeshift hospital. The difference between the reported seven students and eight wounded is due to the different descriptions of the two strikes by local sources.

“The global silence on attacks on students and universities encourages the continuation of these crimes,“ the Gaza Education Ministry said.

The Israeli army told the “Times of Israel“ that the strike targeted militants it said were in the university area. The military said it would provide further details, but did not provide specific names or evidence to support the claim.

Four killed in separate attacks

The remaining four were killed in separate incidents in different parts of the Strip. Two brothers were killed in Khan Yunis, and four people, including a child, were wounded. One person was killed in a strike east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. An attack on Al-Rashid Street near Hamad Hospital in the northern enclave also killed one person.

The Gaza Education Ministry said students were at the university for classes at the time of the attack. The Palestinian ministry said 95% of the enclave's higher education buildings had been damaged since the start of the war.

Sources: aljazeera.com, timesofisrael.com, dawn.com