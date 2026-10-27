Ballistic strike on Kiev, silence in Oleshki

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kiev on the night of October 27, Ukrainian authorities announced. An administrative building was hit in the Podilskyi region, and non-residential buildings were damaged at two more addresses. The airstrike in the capital was declared at 03:25.

„A missile hit an administrative building in the Podilskyi region. Non-residential buildings were hit at two more addresses“, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As of the time of the announcement, there were no reports of deaths or injuries in the night strike. The previous ballistic missile attack on Kiev, carried out on the evening of October 26, killed one person and injured 10, reported “Ukrainskaya Pravda“.

Regimen of silence for humanitarian mission

In parallel with the attack on Kiev in the area of occupied Oleshki in the Kherson region, a local ceasefire regime began. It has been in effect since 03:00 on October 27, Ukrainian time, and the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed its beginning at 04:00 Moscow time. Both times denote the same moment.

The regime has been agreed upon for the conduct of a humanitarian mission in the city. The agreement was reached by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets and Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova. Lubinets said that the agreements are being respected.

„Today at 03:00 Kyiv time and at 04:00 Moscow time, a ceasefire regime has been introduced in certain territories related to the implementation of the humanitarian mission“, said Dmitry Lubinets.

According to the Ukrainian Ombudsman, the mission is being carried out with the mediation and coordination of US First Lady Melania Trump. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the ceasefire was introduced in preparation for a humanitarian operation in the Oleshki region.

The operation is planned for October 29

The humanitarian operation in Oleshki is planned for October 29. Earlier agreements provide for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe movement of civilians. The Ukrainian and Russian sides have discussed the technical parameters of the mission and exchanged the necessary information.

Oleshki is located in the Kherson region and is under Russian occupation. The reports of the regime of silence have been confirmed by the Ukrainian Ombudsman and the Russian Ministry of Defense, but at the moment there are no published details about the results of the humanitarian operation itself.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, mk.ru