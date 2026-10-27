Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukrainian forces of stepping up attacks on Zaporozhye NPP with the aim of creating a radiation contamination zone in Zaporozhye region.

“The only real task of Zelensky and his regime is to increase the number of victims and create a lifeless radiation contamination zone in Zaporozhye region“, Zakharova said. The statement was published by Gazeta.Ru.

Attacks in Energodar

According to Zakharova, an art school and a fire and rescue unit in Energodar were attacked at the beginning of the week. The city is connected to the work of the plant and is the main settlement in its immediate vicinity.

The Russian diplomat stated that the Ukrainian side does not have the opportunity to strike directly at the nuclear power plant, but continues its attempts to destabilize its work by intimidating the staff.

Attacking a bus with personnel

Zakharova also mentioned an incident from October 21. According to the information she provided, a drone hit a bus used to transport employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The driver received injuries incompatible with life.

Earlier, the headquarters reported a tense situation in the area due to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. The publication did not present the position of the Ukrainian authorities on the accusations.

Sources: gazeta.press