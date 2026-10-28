"Everything is burning": Trump again blames immigration for riots in France

US President Donald Trump blamed immigration for the ongoing protests and riots in France. He told his political supporters in Texas that French authorities had allowed people into the country who "hate the French, hate their buildings, hate their art - they hate everything about France".

"You know what the problem is? Immigration," Trump said. According to him, if you go up to the Eiffel Tower, you can see "everything is burning". The US president defended his closed border policy and said he would not allow a similar situation to occur in the United States.

Protests began with demands for education

The protest movement in France began in late September with demonstrations by students demanding more funding for schools, more teachers and improved learning conditions. They were later joined by students, workers and trade unions demanding higher wages, better healthcare and more funding for public services.

On October 17, the protests spread nationwide. Clashes with police, looting, arson and property damage were reported in several cities. The Associated Press reported that more than 400,000 people protested in France on October 24, and authorities made nearly 1,000 arrests.

Macron rejects immigration theory

French President Emmanuel Macron has called claims by Trump and other foreign leaders who link the unrest to migrants and Muslims "stupid." Macron said the claims were exploiting the tense situation in France for political gain.

The unrest has added political pressure to Macron in the final months of his term. The French presidential election is due to be held in May 2027, and far-right and far-left groups are already using the protests to criticize the government.

Sources: apnews.com, realclearpolitics.com