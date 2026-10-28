Poland and Britain sign Warsaw Defense Plan

Poland and Britain signed a three-year defense cooperation plan in Warsaw. The document was initialed by Polish Minister of National Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Koscienniak-Kamiś and British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

The United Kingdom has designated the agreement as the Warsaw Defense Plan. It envisages joint work on land, sea, air, cybersecurity and the defense industry, with a focus on strengthening security and deterrence on NATO's eastern flank.

Focus on drones and air defense

Among the priorities are joint military exercises, development of new capabilities, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems and long-range and precision weapons.

“The most important capabilities we are working on are new technologies, long-range precision, artificial intelligence, drones and anti-drone systems”, said Kosyniak-Kamish. He indicated that the plan will also cover traditional forms of military training and joint exercises.

The plan is related to defense projects already in operation or being prepared between the two countries. These include the integrated air defense programs "Narew", "Pilica" and "Pilica+", the production of 155 mm caliber ammunition and the "Mechnik" frigate program.

Support for Ukraine and NATO relations

The two ministers confirmed the coordination between Warsaw and London in support of Ukraine. Streeting said that the two countries share a similar assessment of the threats facing Europe and will not remain passive in the face of them.

Kosinyak-Kamysz stressed that Poland and the United Kingdom support the strengthening of European defense capabilities, but without weakening ties with the United States. “There is no alternative to transatlantic cooperation“, the Polish minister said at a joint press conference, quoted by Reuters.

The agreement is the first practical plan stemming from the security and defense partnership treaty signed by the prime ministers of Poland and Britain in May 2026. Polish Radio reports that the treaty is still awaiting presidential approval for ratification in Poland.

Next exercise in November

A major Coalition of the Willing exercise involving thousands of military personnel is planned for November in Poland. Its aim is to prepare multinational forces that can be engaged in military training and reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war, the British Ministry of Defense says.

Sources: reuters.com, polskieradio.pl, euronews.com