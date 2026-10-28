EU presses G7 for more money for Ukraine in 2027

The European Union is putting pressure on its G7 partners to increase financial support for Ukraine in 2027. The reason is the expected sharp decline in aid from non-EU countries, reports the Financial Times.

According to a forecast by the European Commission, which the publication has reviewed, Kiev's allies outside the European Union have so far made commitments for around 4 billion euros next year. In comparison, in 2026 this group of countries provided or pledged 19 billion euros.

The smallest contribution is expected from the four G7 countries that are not members of the EU - the US, the UK, Canada and Japan. The analysis shows that they plan a total of about 1 billion euros for Ukraine in 2027. France, Germany and Italy are not included in this calculation, as they are European Union countries.

Europe does not want to cover the gap alone

The preliminary estimates increase the pressure on Brussels, which is already taking on the bulk of the declared support. According to the Commission's assessment, the EU and its member states provide about 80% of the commitments for Ukraine in 2027.

„Europe cannot cover Ukraine's financial needs alone. International partners must also increase their support, including NATO allies, a European Commission official said.

European countries have already agreed to a 90 billion euros loan for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027. However, according to Brussels, the expected reduction in aid from non-European partners creates the risk of a new shortfall and requires the search for additional sources.

London and Ottawa have not yet announced their final amounts

Future funding from Britain and Canada may become clearer after the presentation of the budgets of both countries. The Canadian Ministry of Finance indicates that Ottawa has provided 27 billion Canadian dollars to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, but does not comment in advance on the amount of funds for Kiev in the budget, which is expected on November 5.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry, for its part, disputes some of the European Commission's estimates. A ministry representative said Tokyo has not yet made a final decision on the future amount of aid and is considering various options within the framework of the G7 talks.

Sources: ft.com, newsukraine.rbc.ua, united24media.com