Coalition shoots down Houthi missile towards Taif

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards the city of Taif in the western part of the kingdom.

Coalition spokesman Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the missile was “intercepted and destroyed”. He did not specify the location from which the launch was carried out, nor did he provide details about the type of missile.

There were no reports of casualties or material damage related to the latest incident. It was not announced whether additional warnings had been issued to the population in the Taif area.

New missile attack amid escalation

The announcement comes a few days after the coalition announced the destruction of two ballistic missiles aimed at Taif and the port city of Yanbu. On October 25, the Saudi Civil Defense reported that debris from intercepted missiles fell in areas around Mecca, Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh. No casualties were reported at the time.

The Houthis have separately claimed to have carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and military bases. Their military spokesman, Yahya Sari, rejected claims that the group had targeted Mecca and Medina, saying the operations were aimed at oil facilities and military targets.

The latest incident is part of an escalation of cross-border attacks between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed coalition. The Houthis control Sanaa and large parts of northern and western Yemen, while the coalition supports the country's internationally recognized government.

The coalition's military intervention began in 2015 after the Houthis captured Sanaa the previous year. The new escalation in fighting began in July 2026, after a period of relative calm that limited cross-border missile and drone attacks.

Sources: ground.news, aa.com.tr, aljazeera.com