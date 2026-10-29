Tens of thousands of civilians remain near the combat zone in Donbas

The Ukrainian General Staff reported 181 combat clashes on the front for October 28, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovskoye direction - 38. 16 battles were registered in the Konstantinovo direction, and nine in the Gulyaipolskoye direction.

The report states that Russian forces carried out 55 air strikes, dropped 188 guided bombs and used 5,249 kamikaze drones. Settlements and positions of Ukrainian forces were shelled 1,731 times. “The enemy carried out 55 air strikes and dropped 188 guided bombs“, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

On October 28, the analytical project DeepState also reported on the movement of Russian troops near Vozdvizhevka and Lugovskoye in Zaporizhzhia region. The claim is the project's own and is not accompanied by independent confirmation in the data provided. Two days earlier, DeepState reported on a Russian offensive near Konstantinovka in Donetsk region and near Vozdvizhevka.

Tens of thousands of civilians remain near the front

About 57,000 civilians continue to live in 21 municipalities in Donetsk region, designated as areas of active fighting. Among them are over 1,700 children. The data was presented by Dmitry Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

In total, about 67,600 people are located in the territory of the region controlled by the Ukrainian government. In October alone, over 8,000 civilians left the region. Since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022, about 1,472,400 people have been evacuated from their homes, including approximately 217,000 children.

On October 22, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration expanded the mandatory evacuation of families with children to all settlements in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk municipalities. It was previously reported that 1,746 children from 1,580 families remain in settlements with such a measure.

Ballistic alert in Kiev and a number of Ukrainian regions

On the night of October 29, Kiev and a number of Ukrainian regions were placed on air alert due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the danger at 1:47 a.m. It was lifted at 2:10 a.m.

The data provided does not indicate any damage or casualties during this alert.

Sources: pravda.com.ua