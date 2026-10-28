It all started with a short ad in the newspaper The Recycler. Lars Ulrich was looking for musicians for jam sessions, and James Hetfield answered the ad. The two met in Southern California and on October 28, 1981, they founded Metallica.

The date is often associated with San Francisco, because it was the Bay Area that became the band's home and musical laboratory. Historically, however, Metallica was formed in Los Angeles. This clarification is stated in both the band's archives and in music publications from San Francisco.

The name comes from a magazine conversation

In the early lineup, Ulrich and Hetfield were joined by bassist Ron McGovney and guitarist Dave Mustaine. The name Metallica came about along with Ron Quintana, a local metal scene acquaintance. Quintana was considering a title for his own magazine and hesitated between Metal Mania and Metallica. Ulrich liked the latter name and kept it for the band.

The first months were marked by rehearsals, small concerts and the search for their own sound. Metallica moved towards a fast and aggressive style, influenced by British bands such as Diamond Head, Motörhead and Iron Maiden. The first song with which the band reached a wider audience was Hit the Lights from the compilation Metal Massacre, released in 1982.

The Road to San Francisco

After the demo No Life ’Til Leather, interest in Metallica began to grow. The band gradually turned to the San Francisco area scene, where a strong community of musicians, clubs, and fans of heavy music was forming.

A key moment was the meeting with Cliff Burton. The bassist impressed Ulrich, Hetfield, and Mustaine with his technique and stage presence. In order to attract him, they agreed to move to the Bay Area. Ulrich himself later described the band's early goal as "Get out of L.A."

In 1983, the band released their debut album, Kill 'Em All. This was followed by Ride the Lightning in 1984 and Master of Puppets in 1986. These albums established Metallica as one of the leading thrash metal bands. Metallica's album, known as the Black Album, was released in 1991 and brought the band's music to a wider international audience.

Today, Metallica remains active. Their last studio album was 2023's 72 Seasons, and the band will continue their M72 tour in 2026. Forty-five years after that announcement in Los Angeles, the name Metallica is no longer just the history of a band, but part of the vocabulary of heavy music.

Sources: sfstandard.com, au.rollingstone.com, americansongwriter.com