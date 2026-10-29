Finnish Foreign Minister to Meet with Rubio on Ukraine

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The main topic of the talks will be Russia's war against Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end it.

“The meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio comes at an opportune time and provides an opportunity for a confidential discussion on efforts to achieve peace in Russia's war against Ukraine. Finland supports Ukraine's goals for a just and lasting peace,“ Valtonen said.

The talks will also touch on bilateral relations between Finland and the US, including technological and economic cooperation. During his visit to Washington, Valtonen will also hold meetings with other representatives of the US administration on foreign and security policy issues, as well as on international economic and technological topics.

Washington conversation follows new diplomatic contacts

The meeting with Rubio takes place days after diplomatic contacts over the war were intensified. On October 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Finnish presidency, the conversation was dedicated to the war against Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

On the same day, Valtonen received Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Helsinki. The three discussed the peace process and the next steps in supporting Ukraine.

After the talks, Valtonen said that Finland is not seeking a mediating role in the war, as it supports Ukraine. She stressed that Helsinki's goal is to contribute to finding a peaceful solution while continuing to support Kiev.

Sources: investing.com, yle.fi