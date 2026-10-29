Calin Georgescu remains in custody for another 30 days, the Bucharest Court of Appeals has finally ruled. The court upheld the appeal of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) against the decision of the Bucharest Tribunal, which two days earlier had replaced the detention in custody with judicial review for a period of 60 days.

The new measure will apply from October 29 to November 27, 2026, inclusive. In its decision, the court stated:

„Orders the extension of the preventive measure „detention in custody“ for a period of 30 days – from October 29, 2026 to November 27, 2026, inclusive.“

The appeals court also rejected Georgescu's appeal against the first instance decision.

The case in which he was detained is for fraud with particularly serious consequences and the creation of an organized criminal group. Georgescu was arrested on September 29 together with businessman Ionel Rusen. According to DIICOT, the investigation began after a signal from businessman Razvan Leu, who claimed that he had been involved in a scheme for transactions with precious metals.

According to the prosecutor's version, a credit line of 6 million euros was needed for the venture. Leu was asked to pay 1 million euros as a guarantee deposit, and subsequently transferred another 100,000 euros. According to the prosecution, part of the amount was intended for Georgescu's presidential campaign. The loan was not granted, and the businessman did not receive his money back.

Following Georgescu's arrest, other criminal proceedings were initiated against him. DIICOT accuses him of seeking help to discover alleged listening devices in his villa in Mogosoaia. Separately, the prosecutor's office at the Buftea court is investigating him for an alleged legionary salute in front of a church, carried out during a period when he was under judicial control. In these proceedings, too, the allegations are the subject of an investigation, not an established guilt.

Sources: agerpres.ro, digi24.ro, hotnews.ro