Iran offers to open Hormuz in two days with conditions for US

Iran and Qatar are discussing a plan to open the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States meets Tehran's conditions. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to “Al Jazeera“, while an Iranian delegation is holding consultations in Doha.

According to him, Qatari mediators have shortened the deadline for implementing the initial Iranian proposal. “The Qatari side has proposed that the deadline for implementing the Iranian proposal be shortened to five days. At this stage, we have reached a proposal that reduces the deadline to two days“, said Araghchi.

Tehran's conditions

Iran sets as a condition the lifting of sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, as well as a reduction in the US military presence in the region. Tehran also insists on restoring the exceptions allowing the export of Iranian oil and releasing all frozen assets of the country, including those located in Qatar.

Among the demands is the recognition of the sea routes through the strait, discussed between Iran and Oman. According to Araghchi, the remaining routes must be closed. Thus, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is linked not only to sanctions and financial decisions, but also to a specific shipping scheme.

Araghchi specified that Qatari and Pakistani mediators continue consultations on Tehran's conditions. An Iranian envoy is in Doha after Qatari mediators visited Tehran a day earlier.

Washington sends signal for dialogue

The Iranian foreign minister described Washington's attempt to pave the way for broader dialogue as a “positive step“. However, he said that there was no need for a meeting with US representatives at this stage, and that talk of imminent direct contacts was “media speculation“.

According to Araghchi, whether there would be direct or indirect talks depended on Iran's fulfillment of conditions. The mediators had presented proposals on the nuclear issue, which Tehran was considering as part of the second phase of consultations.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said he had reviewed a letter from US Vice President J.D. Vance. According to him, Washington's tone "has completely changed", which he described as a "very positive sign".

The opening remains conditional

So far, no final agreement has been announced between Iran and the US. It has been confirmed that mediation talks are continuing, and the two-day deadline is part of a proposal, the implementation of which is tied to Tehran's conditions.

In parallel with the diplomatic efforts, Araghchi said that Iran does not rule out the possibility of a new attack. "We are prepared for all scenarios", he said, adding that Iranian forces are on the highest level of readiness.

Sources: aljazeera.com