Large-scale power outages were recorded in Kiev during an air raid, reports the Ukrainian publication „Strana.ua“. A complete power outage was reported in the residential area of Troyeshchyna, which is located in the Desna district of the capital.

Reports of power supply problems followed explosions heard in Kiev. At the moment, there is no confirmed data from the Ukrainian authorities on the exact cause of the outages, as well as the scale of possible damage to the energy infrastructure.

A series of explosions was also reported in Vinnytsia

Before the information about the power outage in Kiev, local media reported a series of explosions in Vinnytsia. No casualties, injuries or damage have been reported. The consequences remain unconfirmed by local authorities.

The development comes amid new reports of strikes on facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region. On October 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had struck a facility owned by the company “Fanplit“ and the Kiev Radio Plant.

Moscow identifies facilities related to drone production

According to the Russian defense ministry, the “Fanplit“ workshop was where long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles of the FP-1 and FP-2 types, manufactured by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, were assembled and stored. The ministry claims that the Kiev Radio Plant manufactured components for reconnaissance and strike drones.

“A workshop for the assembly and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles was hit“, the Russian Defense Ministry said, quoted by “Interfax“.

This statement is the position of the Russian side and has not been independently confirmed. It has not been established whether the previously reported strikes led to the power outages in Kiev. The question of when the power supply in Troyeshchyna will be restored also remains without an official answer.

Sources: aif.ru, strana.news, interfax-russia.ru