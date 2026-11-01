Four injured in shooting near Alabama stadium

Four people were injured in a shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The shots were fired shortly after 7:50 p.m. local time in the 400 block of Greymont Street, WVTM 13 reported, citing the city's fire and rescue department.

The victims were treated by emergency personnel in the area near Third Street West. Their conditions were not immediately known. Birmingham police confirmed that multiple people were injured by gunfire, but did not provide an exact number of victims in their initial statement.

Gatherings around the stadium have been suspended

Police have described the area as an active scene of investigation and urged people to stay away from the area of “Legion Field“. “All pre-game gatherings have been suspended. Everyone should leave the stadium grounds as soon as possible”, the police statement said.

The shooting occurred hours after the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. The game was scheduled for Oct. 31 at the stadium, but there is no official confirmation of a connection between the sporting event and the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests, suspects or motives have been reported. Police have not released any information on the identities of the injured.

Sources: wvtm13.com, wsfa.com