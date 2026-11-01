On the Island: Finance Minister Accused of Giving a Gift to Unions

British Finance Minister John Healy has been accused by Conservative MP Andrew Griffith of providing a “political gift“ to Labour Party allies by restoring a training fund run with the participation of unions.

The dispute began after the announcement of plans to return the Union Learning Fund to England. The government has confirmed that the program will have 15 million British pounds a year from the financial year 2027-2028. However, in a publication in the Daily Mail, the measure is presented as a 40 million pound package for trade unions.

Conservative criticism

Andrew Griffith, who is among the leading representatives of the Conservative Party in parliament, said that the money would be used to increase pressure on employers after the introduction of new employment rules.

„This is nothing more than a political gift to the Labour Party's political allies. "Families struggling to make ends meet are getting cheaper pickles and Labour's union friends are getting a £40m gift," Griffith said.

He added that the new labour legislation was already creating an additional administrative burden for businesses and that restoring the fund could make it easier for unions to fight their disputes with employers.

The Conservatives' criticism also relates to the timing of the decision. It comes after new employment rules came into force, which the opposition says make it easier for employees to bring claims and expand opportunities for union action.

What the fund does

The Union Learning Fund was set up in 1998 and was abolished by the Conservative government in 2021. The programme aims to train workers through their unions, with access to courses not limited to union members.

Among the areas mentioned are English, maths, digital skills, retraining and training for professions in growth sectors. The government links the restoration of the fund to the need for workers to adapt to the advent of artificial intelligence and changes in the labour market.

According to the British government, the previous programme provided around 180,000 training opportunities per year. The UK Trades Union Congress says that, at similar levels of effectiveness, the fund could support between 400,000 and 550,000 training opportunities over three years.

Government denies accusation

A government spokesman said the reason for restoring the fund was its effect on worker skills, not political support for unions.

„The case for restoring the Union Learning Fund is simple: the program works. It has previously helped around 180,000 workers a year to receive training and has a proven track record of developing skills for work,“ the spokesman said.

He said the funds would help employees take advantage of the opportunities associated with artificial intelligence, rather than face the risk of losing their jobs due to technological change.

The government also said that the financial parameters of the program would be specified in the budget documents. It is the difference between the 15 million pounds announced by the Treasury per year and the 40 million pounds indicated by the Daily Mail that remains among the main uncertainties about the size of the new funding.

Sources: dailymail.com, tuc.org.uk