Kallas: Putin at G20? This would be legalization of war crimes

The possible participation of Vladimir Putin in the G20 leaders' meeting in Florida in December would risk normalizing Russia's return to international forums while the war in Ukraine continues. This was stated by the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas.

“Normalizing Russia's return to these international forums means normalizing war crimes that are being committed every day,“ Kallas said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. According to her, Russian aggression violates fundamental principles of the UN Charter and should not be presented as an ordinary part of international diplomatic dialogue.

Invitation to Putin remains without a final response

US President Donald Trump has invited Putin to the G20 leaders' meeting, which will be held in December at Trump National Doral near Miami. The Kremlin has not confirmed whether the Russian president will attend in person or whether Russia will send another representative.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision to invite him. According to him, diplomatic engagement with Moscow is necessary if Washington wants to seek a way out of the war. "Ultimately, all people are asking is what can be done to end the war in Ukraine," Rubio said at a news conference in Atlanta.

Atlanta meeting showed divisions

The two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta ended without agreement on several key issues. The presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov led to several European delegations refusing to take part in the traditional group photo.

Kallas said she had spoken directly with Lavrov about the war in Ukraine and accused him of telling "a lot of lies" during the meetings. She urged Russia to show readiness for a ceasefire in the Black Sea and accused Moscow of using food, energy, migration and trade routes as tools of pressure.

Sources: bloomberg.com, apnews.com, euronews.com