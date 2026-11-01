Iran designates British Navy, RAF as terrorists

Iran has designated Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations. Britain’s foreign intelligence service MI6 has been designated a “hostile group“, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced.

The measures are in effect from the publication of the announcement and were adopted based on a resolution by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Tehran said the decision was in response to British actions against the Islamic Republic.

What are Tehran's reasons?

“The British government will be responsible for the consequences of these measures“, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Iranian side, Britain has been involved in actions that Tehran defines as hostile over the past year. Among the reasons given are the provision of military bases, facilities and logistical support for operations against Iran, as well as the British decision on July 13, 2026, to place the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under the State Threats Act.

MI6 is included in the category of “hostile group“ under a provision of an Iranian law on the penalties for espionage and cooperation with Israel and hostile states against national security and interests. For the British navy and air force, Iran cited a separate law for retaliatory measures related to the designation of the Guards Corps as a terrorist organization by the United States.

The decision comes amid renewed tensions

The declaration followed a series of mutual accusations between London and Tehran. On September 27, people were detained near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. The base is used by American military aircraft for operations against Iran.

British authorities said there was a high probability that the Iranian state was involved in the case. On October 12, Britain, the United States and other countries condemned alleged Iranian actions, including sabotage, cyberattacks and proxy operations. Iran rejects the accusations and presents the British measures as part of a broader hostile policy.

Sources: tasnimnews.ir, infobae.com, apnews.com