The policies of the Donald Trump administration are weakening the research foundation on which the United States builds its defense, medical and technological power. This is according to an analysis by The New York Times based on Pentagon and White House reports, as well as interviews with scientists, government officials and university representatives.

According to the publication, federal support for research and development remains about $ 200 billion a year in nominal terms. The problem lies in the way funds are allocated, in the delays in grants and in the layoffs of employees who maintain scientific infrastructure.

Loss of personnel in defense and energy

A Pentagon report describes a decline in the staffing of research laboratories within the department. The document states that the vacant key positions and the insufficient pace of new appointments could have serious consequences for the future defense capabilities of the country. Similar problems have been identified in the Department of Energy, which has lost more than 1,000 scientists and technical employees. This affects work on nuclear and quantum technologies.

The analysis links the staffing decline to the large-scale restructuring of the federal administration, layoffs and cost-cutting initiatives. At some institutions, appointments have also been hampered by additional scrutiny for alignment with White House priorities.

Funds withheld, medical projects delayed

The National Science Foundation has withheld more than $1 billion in Congressional funding for research. The funds have gone unused as the administration shifts its priorities to artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and other areas deemed strategic.

More than 2,000 biomedical grants have been canceled or delayed at the National Institutes of Health. Projects related to Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and other diseases have been affected. Separate federal decisions to terminate already approved funding were challenged in court, and some of the grants were subsequently reinstated.

White House promises “golden age“

The administration rejects the argument that its policies are weakening American science. The White House presents the changes as an attempt to reduce administrative burdens, direct resources to the most promising areas, and strengthen ties between universities, government laboratories, and the private sector.

“Today we begin the most transformative period for the American science system since its restructuring after World War II,“ said Michael Kratsios, the president's science adviser, in presenting initiatives worth more than $6 billion.

In July, the White House released the report “Science: A New Golden Age”, which proposed greater use of artificial intelligence, new funding models, and stronger private sector involvement. The document acknowledges that America’s technological position depends on preserving basic research, but the administration is simultaneously changing the established model in which the federal government, universities, and national laboratories work in long-term partnerships.

It is this shift that raises concerns that short-term personnel and financial shocks could weaken the United States’ ability to translate scientific discoveries into new drugs, weapons, and technological products.

Sources: nytimeshourly.com, defensescoop.com, nature.com