Names of pilots who saved Flydubai flight revealed

The names of the two pilots who took control of a damaged Flydubai plane and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia after a cockpit attack have now been revealed. They are Hanson Stephen from Fiji and Rowan Tut from South Africa.

The two were travelling as reserve pilots on flight FZ1073, which was returning to Dubai. The incident occurred on September 30 during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

According to reports by Ynet and the “Times of Israel“ their names were made public after a ceremony on October 27, at which Stephen, Tut and Captain Smith Macchar were awarded the “Zayed II“ Order of the First Class. The awards were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

How the plane was saved

During the flight, co-pilot Hammam al-Hamami attacked Captain Macchhar with a crash axe. The wounded captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the attacker.

The plane lost between 14,000 and 16,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute. After control was restored in the cockpit, Stephen and Tut took over the controls of the machine. They stabilized the damaged Boeing 737, whose tail section was damaged, and directed it to Tabuk airport.

According to the Associated Press, the emergency landing was made in Saudi Arabia, where the captain received emergency medical care. He was later transferred to the United Arab Emirates for treatment.

The investigation has determined the case to be a planned attack

The United Arab Emirates prosecutor's office said that al-Hamami intended to seize the plane and direct it to the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport. According to the prosecution, the goal was to cause as many casualties as possible.

The American agency reported that investigators have established preliminary preparation, including the use of previous flights on the Dubai-Tel Aviv route to familiarize themselves with the route and the airport. Authorities also indicate that checks on Flydubai have not revealed any evidence of extremist views or a plan for an attack.

In the publications of Ynet and the “Times of Israel“, the names of the two pilots are written as Henson Steven and Rowan Tooth. This differs from the previously submitted versions Henson Stephen and Rowan Toot. Steven is a former pilot for Fiji Airways, and Toot worked for the South African airline Airlink before Flydubai.

Advisor to the President of the UAE Anwar Gargash described the award as recognition of the “courage, heroism and self-control“ of the crew. According to him, protecting human life is the highest duty.

Sources: ynetnews.com, timesofisrael.com, apnews.com