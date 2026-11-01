The Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces hit an enemy target on average every 41 seconds in October, and a Russian serviceman every 159 seconds. For the month, the units reported 16,796 losses among Russian personnel - the highest monthly result since the start of the full-scale war, announced the commander of the forces, Robert Brovdy, call sign "Magyar".

According to data released by Brovdy, Ukrainian units hit a total of 64,807 enemy targets. The reported losses of Russian servicemen are 52.55% more than in August and 24.71% more than in September. The average daily figure is 542 people, and the highest result for one day - 701 servicemen - was registered on October 24.

“All results are verified in the situational awareness system “Delta“,“ Brodny stated, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda“. According to him, the data refers only to the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and does not include the results of the other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Over 255,000 combat missions

In October, the units performed 255,605 combat missions. About 151,500 of them were strike missions, and approximately 104,000 - reconnaissance missions. Thus, the ratio between the total number of missions and the reported losses shows the scale of the operations, but does not constitute an independent confirmation of the data on Russian losses.

According to the data reported by the Ukrainian side, about 69.5% of the losses of Russian servicemen were reported in three directions - Dobropil-Pokrovskoye, Aleksandrovskoye and Gulyaipolskoye. The Ukrainian side does not present in the publication an independent assessment that would confirm the indicated monthly indicators.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rigatv.com