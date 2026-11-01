LNG tanker Al Mayeda attacked in Persian Gulf

The Qatari LNG tanker Al Mayeda was attacked on the evening of October 30 in the Persian Gulf. The incident was reported by the ship's owner - the Qatari company Nakilat. The tanker was hit by an unknown projectile, after which a fire broke out on board.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) initially reported a strike on an unnamed vessel at around 18:00 UTC, approximately 40 nautical miles south of Laban Island, Iran. According to the office, the crew is safe and there is no information about marine pollution. UKMTO did not specify the name, type or flag of the vessel.

The vessel was later identified as Al Mayeda – A Marshall Islands-flagged LNG carrier affiliated with Nakilat. India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that six Indian sailors were on board. "All six Indian nationals, along with the entire crew of 25, are completely safe," he said.

Damage and perpetrators not yet identified

There are currently no confirmed reports of casualties or injuries among the crew. It is not known who was behind the attack. Initial information from the UKMTO describes a strike by an unknown projectile and a fire on board, but does not give details about the type of weapon or the extent of the damage.

The incident is being investigated against the backdrop of a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. The attack on the Al Mayeda is among a series of incidents involving energy tankers in late October. Details of the vessel's condition and its future course are expected to be confirmed by the operator and maritime authorities.

Sources: economictimes.indiatimes.com, deccanchronicle.com, forwardernews.com