Spain’s Transport Minister Resigns

Spain’s Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, announced that he is resigning six days after the serious train crash near Urda, in the province of Toledo, in which 69 people were killed. He announced his decision after more than four hours of testimony before the Congress’s Permanent Deputies’ Committee.

“A transport minister in a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two crashes of such magnitude in less than a year,” Puente told MPs.

The minister did not say exactly when he would leave office. However, he also announced that he would not stand on the lists for the parliamentary elections on November 29.

How the crash happened

The incident occurred on October 28 on the Madrid–Seville high-speed line. A train operated by the state-owned company “Renfe” crashed into a stationary train operated by the private company “Iryo”. Sixty-nine people were killed and around 200 were injured.

According to Puente’s account before parliament, the LZB automatic safety system failed. The control centre of Adif, Spain’s railway infrastructure operator, then allowed the Renfe train to continue travelling, even though there was a stationary train on the line.

The train travelled around 25 kilometres at a speed of more than 160 kilometres per hour before the collision. The reasons behind the sequence of decisions and technical failures are under investigation.

Second serious crash in nine months

The crash near Urda was the second fatal incident on the Madrid–Seville high-speed line in 2026. In January, 46 people were killed in a derailment near Adamuz, in the province of Córdoba. The investigation into that case is ongoing.

Puente’s resignation was demanded by the opposition People’s Party and Vox, as well as by the Basque nationalist party and Catalonia’s Junts. The ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and EH Bildu did not call for his resignation during the parliamentary hearing.

“This is political responsibility and a gesture towards the victims,” Puente said when announcing his decision.

Measures for the railway network

Before announcing his resignation, the minister presented measures to improve safety. They include improving conditions at control centres and accelerating the implementation of the European railway traffic management and signalling system.

Adif’s works council is discussing a strike on November 17, with demands for improved safety. At present, the protest has not been officially called.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, euronews.com