King Charles Describes the Slave Trade as a Shameful Episode

King Charles III described the transatlantic slave trade as “a shameful episode in history” that fills his heart with horror and his soul with profound personal sorrow. He made the statement at the official opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

“We cannot change the actions of those who lived before us. But we can learn from the past,” the King told the leaders of the 56 countries that are members of the organization.

The consequences continue to be felt

“This shameful episode in history fills my heart with horror and my soul with profound personal sorrow,” Charles III said.

According to the monarch, the transatlantic slave trade continues to cast a “shadow” over the Caribbean islands and other Commonwealth countries. He said that history can simultaneously inspire, shock and serve as a lesson for the present.

Charles III stressed that evil must not have the final word. In his view, character and courage can overcome even “the most monstrous injustice” – a message he linked to the historic struggle to end the international slave trade.

In his speech, the King did not issue an official apology on behalf of the United Kingdom and did not express explicit support for financial reparations. Instead, he drew attention to the need for actions that address the consequences of the past and build fairer relations in the future.

London offers dialogue, but not reparations

The issue of Britain’s historic role in the slave trade became one of the main political questions surrounding the Commonwealth meeting. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the government was ready to begin a structured dialogue with communities affected by the transatlantic slave trade and was open to discussing an official apology.

Burnham, however, rejected financial reparations. Thus, Charles III’s speech formed part of a broader debate about how the United Kingdom and Caribbean countries should address the historical legacy of slavery.

The King pointed to education, employment, trade between Commonwealth countries and resilience to climate change as areas in which concrete action could be taken. He concluded with a call for countries not to try to change the past, but to choose how to build their future.

Sources: bbc.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com