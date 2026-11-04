Exit polls give Democrats a significant lead in the US

Early exit poll data from the United States midterm elections showed a significant advantage for the Democratic Party and strong discontent with President Donald Trump's administration. However, final control of the House of Representatives and the Senate had yet to be determined.

According to an Associated Press poll, around three-quarters of voters said they were angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country. Around six in ten disapprove of the way Trump is performing his duties as president, while nearly 70% want Congress to provide more checks and constraints on the White House.

High prices are the leading issue

The economy was identified as the most important issue by around four in ten voters. Approximately three in ten put the state of democracy first. Around six in ten believe that higher prices are more the result of Trump's policies than of factors beyond the president's control.

CBS News data show that Trump's approval rating among voters is around 38% - the lowest level recorded for a president during midterm elections in this poll. Around six in ten voters say the president is a factor in their choice for the House, with Democratic voters particularly motivated by their opposition to Trump.

Democrats won key Senate seats

Former Governor Roy Cooper won the Senate election in North Carolina, giving Democrats the first major breakthrough of the night. Jon Ossoff was re-elected in Georgia, while Chris Pappas won in New Hampshire. Democrats thus held on to important positions and limited Republicans' chances of expanding their Senate majority.

To take control of the upper chamber, Democrats need a net gain of four seats. The states that remain decisive include Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. Republicans entered the elections with a 53-to-47 seat advantage.

Young voters are turning to Democrats

One of the most significant changes was recorded among voters under 30. Around seven in ten said they had supported the Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives. In the 2024 presidential election, this age group was approximately evenly divided between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Young voters account for around 10% of the electorate, but the shift weakens the Republicans' position.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told supporters: “We are working for all of you, the American people, and are committed to building the best version of America.”

The results of the midterm elections will determine whether Democrats can block part of Trump's agenda and launch investigations and oversight of the administration. Vote counting continues in several key states, while the final distribution of seats in Congress depends on close races in several states.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com