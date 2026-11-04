Democrats win key seats in US elections

Democrats won their first Senate seat taken from Republicans in a decade after former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley. The vote is among the most important results of the US midterm elections, as the Democratic Party needs four new seats to take control of the Senate.

Democrat Jon Ossoff was re-elected in Georgia after defeating Republican Mike Collins. Chris Pappas retained his party’s Senate seat in New Hampshire by defeating former Senator John Sununu. Pappas also became the first openly gay man elected as a senator from the state.

Republican Ashley Moody won the special election in Florida against Democrat Angie Nixon. Moody was appointed to the seat of Marco Rubio, who left the Senate to become Secretary of State. Democrat Mark Warner was re-elected in Virginia.

Democrats lead among the races called

With 11 of 35 Senate races called, Democrats hold 43 seats, including two independent senators who vote with them. Republicans have 33 seats. To control the Senate, Democrats need 51 votes or Republicans need 50, as Vice President JD Vance can break a tie in favor of his party.

In the House of Representatives, 78 of a total of 435 seats have been called. Democrats have 52 and Republicans 25. A majority requires 218 seats. According to the Cook Political Report’s assessment, Democrats are favored to win enough seats to take control of the lower chamber without needing to win any of the 18 races classified as complete toss-ups.

Among the confirmed results in the House are the re-elections of Jared Moskowitz, Kathy Castor and Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida. All three Democrats were defending districts whose boundaries had been redrawn in favor of Republicans.

Victories in gubernatorial races as well

Democrats won re-election for JB Pritzker in Illinois and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania. Results have been called in five of the 36 gubernatorial races, with Democrats holding 11 and Republicans eight of the seats counted.

The results point to a better-than-expected night for Democrats, but do not provide a final answer as to which party will control Congress during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. On Fox News, host Jesse Watters commented: “This is not a red wave. I don’t think we’re going to get $5,000 checks.”

Sources: theguardian.com