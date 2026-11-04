Forecast: Democrats to Take Control of the House of Representatives

The Democratic Party will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives following the midterm elections, Decision Desk HQ projects. The election portal’s model gives Democrats an 84% chance of securing a majority and expects them to hold 241 seats in the 435-member chamber. A total of 218 seats is required for control.

“Democrats are likely to win the House,” DDHQ’s summary states. Republicans have a 16% chance of retaining their majority, according to the same model.

The result has not yet been officially confirmed

The projection does not constitute an official declaration of a winner. The Associated Press notes that control of the House depends on which party reaches 218 seats, while the final distribution may be delayed by uncounted ballots and close races in individual states. In the previous midterm elections in 2022, control of the House was called eight days after Election Day.

Republicans entered the election with a narrow advantage. According to Axios, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to regain the majority. All 435 seats were up for election on November 3, 2026.

What Democratic control would mean

A Democratic victory would give the party control of the committees and greater powers to conduct investigations, subpoena witnesses, and demand documents from President Donald Trump’s administration. Axios notes that this would increase political pressure on the White House and could lead to greater legislative gridlock, as the president retains his veto power.

Once a majority is confirmed, Democrats will have to choose a Speaker of the House. Hakeem Jeffries is among the leading candidates for the post and could become the first Black speaker in the institution’s history. The final distribution of seats and the chamber’s leadership will depend on the completion of the count and the decisions of the newly elected members of Congress.

Sources: votes.decisiondeskhq.com, apnews.com, axios.com