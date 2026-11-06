US, Ukraine and Russia to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

The United States will host trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia next week in Abu Dhabi. The meetings are scheduled for November 10 and 11 and will be the first talks in this format since February, Reuters reported.

The US delegation is expected to be led by President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The agenda includes ending the war in Ukraine, post-war security arrangements and de-escalation measures.

“Next week in Abu Dhabi, the United States will host the first trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia since February,” Kushner wrote on the social network X. He said the US side had been working with both countries on serious proposals that would make the talks “as substantive and productive as possible.”

Kushner also said that President Trump had made achieving peace one of his priorities. According to him, the US team is focusing on the complex and detailed work needed to turn this goal into a “comprehensive and lasting agreement.”

Ukraine’s security guarantees among the key issues

Before the meetings in Abu Dhabi, the US delegation held talks in Brussels with representatives of Ukraine, NATO and European partner countries. They discussed two interconnected elements of a potential lasting peace agreement – guarantees for Ukraine’s security and the future security architecture in Europe.

Kushner described the talks as substantive and productive. “We are working intensively with all sides to find practical solutions that can bring this war to an end and lay the foundations for lasting peace,” he wrote.

The US envoy added that the goal was to address the security concerns of all sides through practical arrangements agreed by mutual consent. He said they should reduce the risk of future conflicts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with Witkoff and Kushner for 90 minutes. He stated that the negotiations must continue with full force and that Ukraine’s proposals had already been conveyed to the US side.

It has been confirmed that representatives of the United States, Ukraine and Russia will meet in Abu Dhabi. Details about the composition of the Russian delegation and the specific proposals to be put on the table have not yet been announced.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com