Poland detains six people for espionage and supplying Russia

Poland’s Internal Security Agency ABW has detained six people suspected of working for Russian intelligence services and illegally supplying military components to Russia. They include five Polish citizens aged between 25 and 52 and a 37-year-old Russian citizen.

The case was announced by Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s coordinator of special services. “The evidence gathered shows that the detainees acted in the interests of the Russian special services and took part in a scheme supporting the military potential of the Russian Federation,” he wrote.

All six have been charged with participating in an organized criminal group whose aim was to export ammunition components from Poland to Russia without the necessary permits. Four of them have also been charged with espionage. The court remanded them in pre-trial detention for three months, while the other two were placed under precautionary measures that do not include detention.

Components for ammunition and weapons systems

According to Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office, the group supplied significant quantities of military-use materials, including cartridge cases and shells. They could have been used in the production of ammunition and weapons systems.

Investigators believe that the group operated in Poland, Lithuania and Russia from at least June 2023 to December 2025. The participants ordered and purchased the goods, organized their collection and transported them to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.

Vehicles with specially constructed compartments were used for the transport. The suspects crossed the Polish-Russian border repeatedly, while Polish border officers stopped some of the shipments. The total value of the components purchased and illegally exported exceeded 2 million Polish zlotys, or around 460,000 euros.

Twenty-one locations searched

As part of the operation, conducted between October 21 and November 2, ABW officers searched 21 locations in the Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian and Greater Poland voivodeships.

According to the Polish agency, the group’s activities could have strengthened Russia’s arms sector and military capabilities, which was defined as a serious threat to Poland’s security and interests.

The investigation is ongoing. It is supervised by the Białystok branch of the National Prosecutor’s Office, while actions in the case are being carried out by ABW’s regional office in Olsztyn.

Sources: polskieradio.pl, aa.com.tr, notesfrompoland.com