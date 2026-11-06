Slovakia will help Ukraine with its EU membership

Slovakia is ready to help Ukraine in the process of joining the European Union and to share its experience of membership and accession negotiations. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said this on November 5 in Lviv, where the fourth joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine was held.

“We fully respect your European ambitions. Anyone who wants to become a member of the European Union has the right to apply, meet the conditions and join the Union,” Fico said. According to him, Bratislava is offering assistance “both through its experience of EU membership and through the knowledge gained during our own accession process.”

Specific tasks for Slovak ministers

After the talks, Fico said that the results of the meeting would be set out in a special resolution with specific tasks and deadlines for individual members of the government. The Slovak prime minister described Ukraine’s European integration as one of the topics discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Before the meeting, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said that the issues under discussion included Ukraine’s future in the EU, energy security and possible steps to end the war. Fico said that Slovakia wanted to see Ukraine as a stable, democratic and prosperous neighbor.

Energy assistance and new agreements

Humanitarian measures to support Ukraine through the winter were also confirmed at the meeting, including financial assistance for the purchase of generators. According to the Slovak news agency TASR, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi thanked Slovakia for a new energy package worth €500,000.

The two sides also discussed electricity connections, transport projects and improving cross-border logistics. Fico said that Slovakia planned to provide demining equipment and other humanitarian assistance in January or during the first quarter of 2027.

The governments signed a joint declaration on cooperation, as well as documents in the fields of education, human resources development and the modernization of border infrastructure. Fico said that he expected another joint meeting in the near future and supported the creation of a joint Slovak-Ukrainian business forum.

Sources: newsnow.tasr.sk, enrsi.stvr.sk, teraz.sk