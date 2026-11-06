EC: Citizens Should Be Prepared to Cope for 72 Hours in a Crisis

The European Commission has presented guidelines stating that citizens should be able to meet their basic needs independently during the first 72 hours of an emergency. During this period, government assistance, including the delivery of essential goods, will be mobilized.

The recommendations were presented on November 3 by European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib. They are aimed at ensuring that people and communities have the practical knowledge and means to respond to disasters, serious service disruptions and other crises.

What the recommendations include

“When a disaster strikes, the first hours can be decisive. Every European should know what to do, how to protect their family and how to help others,” said Hadja Lahbib.

The guidelines cover four main areas. The first concerns the ability of the population to remain self-sufficient for at least 72 hours by having basic supplies and emergency kits available. The European Commission does not set a single list of items they should contain, but provides a framework that countries can adapt to their own risks and needs.

The second area is preparing children. The Commission recommends that topics related to responding to emergencies be included in early and primary education. Teacher training is also envisaged, with activities to be tailored to age and designed not to create fear or anxiety.

The third focus is accessibility. The needs of people with disabilities should be taken into account when safety measures are planned, and they should be included in community preparedness efforts.

The fourth area concerns information about risks. The Commission is calling on authorities to provide timely, accessible and reliable information before, during and after an emergency.

The guidelines do not create an obligation for households

The recommendations are non-binding. They do not introduce a general legal obligation for every household in the European Union to maintain a specific 72-hour supply, but serve as a reference for national and local authorities when preparing the population.

The initiative is part of the EU Preparedness Union Strategy, adopted in March 2025. As part of the strategy, the Commission is also proposing an annual EU Preparedness Day, to be held on October 23. The first edition is planned for 2027.

A European Citizens’ Panel with 150 participants from the member states, held between March and May 2026, also worked on the issue. The Commission says the new guidelines may be reviewed at a later stage in light of feedback and experience gained.

Sources: aa.com.tr, eubusiness.com