Cases filed in Serbia against the head of BIA and the justice minister

Serbia’s Organized Crime Prosecutor’s Office has opened two cases based on criminal complaints filed by lawyer Ivan Ninić over alleged crimes related to electoral rights. One complaint is against Vladimir Orlić, director of the Security Information Agency (BIA), and several agency employees, while the second is against Justice Minister Nenad Vujić and more than 60 other people.

“One complaint was filed against BIA Director Vladimir Orlić and other agency employees for abuse of office, violation of voting rights and coercion,” the prosecutor’s office in Belgrade said. Opening the cases is part of a preliminary inquiry and does not constitute an established criminal liability.

Investigation into actions at BIA

On November 4, the prosecutor’s office sent a request to the Service for Combating Organized Crime at Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The service is expected to collect the necessary information, verify the allegations in the complaint and interview the people against whom it was filed.

Lawyer Ivan Ninić claims that BIA employees were required to collect “guaranteed votes” for the Serbian Progressive Party using party forms. This allegation is to be examined as part of the preliminary proceedings.

Complaint against the minister and prison officials

The second complaint targets Justice Minister Nenad Vujić, the director of the Administration for the Enforcement of Criminal Sanctions, Milet Jandić, the minister’s special adviser Milica Radonić, heads of prisons and district detention facilities, as well as other employees. It also names more than 60 individuals and unidentified people described as senior officials, representatives and activists of the Serbian Progressive Party.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the complaint contains allegations of association for the purpose of committing crimes, abuse of office, influence peddling, giving and receiving bribes in connection with voting, unlawful collection of personal data, negligent performance of official duties, and racial and other discrimination.

In this case too, a request was sent to the Service for Combating Organized Crime on November 4. It includes collecting information from all the people named in the complaint, as well as from others who may have information about the events described.

Ninić says he has material evidence indicating that prison officials secured votes for the Serbian Progressive Party. The allegations are part of the criminal complaint and do not amount to formal charges or proven guilt.

Investigation following directive on electoral crimes

The prosecutor’s office said it opened the two cases in accordance with a general binding directive issued by the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office on October 20. It concerns prosecutors’ actions in preliminary and criminal proceedings involving crimes against electoral rights and other violations related to their exercise.

The next immediate step is to collect information and verify the allegations set out in the two complaints. At present, the actions publicly announced remain at the stage of a preliminary inquiry.

Sources: n1info.rs, rts.rs, dnevnik.rs