Trump declares the Oval Office a national monument

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room in the White House a national monument. The document was signed on November 5, 2026, and issued under the Antiquities Act.

The measure covers the Oval Office, designated as Room 110, the outer rooms 106 and 108, and the Cabinet Room – Room 105. The proclamation states that the Oval Office has had its current appearance since the time of President Franklin Roosevelt and is one of the most recognizable spaces in the American governmental system. The White House and its surrounding grounds are already recognized as a national historic landmark, but according to the document, the Oval Office requires separate protection.

What restrictions does the document provide for?

The proclamation directs the Secretary of the Interior, through the National Park Service, to prepare a plan for managing and preserving the historic and architectural character of the rooms. Before any actions that could substantially alter or destroy the monument are taken, documentation, review and an assessment of alternatives must be completed. Coordination with the Committee for the Preservation of the White House is also required.

However, the document explicitly clarifies that it does not limit the president’s authority to change the décor, select furnishings or carry out routine operational and security activities when they do not materially damage the architectural character of the rooms. The proclamation also does not change the existing legal exemptions for the White House or remove Congress’s authority over federal property.

At the signing, Trump stated that „there will be no major changes without congressional approval“. He gave the example of a possible idea to remove the Oval Office and replace it with a room of a different shape.

„If somebody says: „Let’s no longer have an oval, let’s make it square“, it will have to go back to Congress“, Trump said.

The Associated Press notes that no such explicit requirement for congressional approval appears in the proclamation itself. According to the agency, the document does not completely prevent a future president from changing the interior within the permitted scope or from revoking the designation.

Reuters also reported Trump’s remarks about the need for approval for substantial changes. The next practical step is to prepare the management plan and implement the assessment procedures for future renovations.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com