Ukrainian drones attack Taganrog, Kuban and other regions

Russia reported massive attacks by Ukrainian drones against several regions, including Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai. The Defence Ministry in Moscow claims that 496 drones were destroyed or intercepted over 15 regions, Crimea and the waters of the Black and Azov seas during the night of November 5. The figures cannot be independently verified.

In Rostov Oblast, Governor Yury Slyusar reported that around 50 drones had been intercepted. According to him, they were detected over the Verkhnedonsky, Millerovsky, Sholokhovsky and Chertkovsky districts. Taganrog is among the areas most affected by the ongoing air attacks, but there was no official report of a direct hit on the city, casualties or damage on the ground during the latest night.

Debris damaged buildings in Kuban

During the day, Russia’s military authorities reported that 35 drones had been neutralised over seven regions in Krasnodar Krai, including Kuban. Debris was found in Temryuksky District. In the village of Ilyich, it caused a fire in an administrative building at a car park, which was quickly extinguished. In the stanitsa of Starotitarovskaya, the roof of a private home was damaged. According to local authorities, there were no casualties.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claims that a total of 35 drones were shot down between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Ryazan and Oryol oblasts, Krasnodar Krai and Crimea. The night-time attack earlier had also involved Astrakhan, Volgograd, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Tambov and Tula oblasts, as well as the Moscow region.

Attacks halt operations at ports along the Don

The consequences for Rostov Oblast are not limited to isolated damage. In an interview with “Rossiya 24”, Governor Yury Slyusar said that operations at the ports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and Azov had effectively been halted because of the drone strikes.

“They bombed the ports, port walls, tanks and transshipment facilities,” Slyusar said.

According to data cited by RBC, restrictions on shipping have reduced the volume of processed cargo by 65 percent. In just one month, lost revenue was estimated at 3.5 billion roubles for stevedoring companies and 1.8 billion roubles for shipping operators. The governor is calling for tax relief, preferential lending and a temporary deferral of rent payments for the affected infrastructure.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the specific strikes. The data confirmed so far comes mainly from Russia’s Defence Ministry and regional authorities, while the extent of the damage inflicted in Taganrog and the other areas remains to be clarified.

Sources: rbc.ru, 24krasnodar.ru, kubnews.ru