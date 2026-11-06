Iran Discusses Gas Pipelines from Russia with Putin

Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said that during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to the Islamic Republic was discussed. According to him, the project could help Iran overcome its gas shortage and subsequently sell Russian gas to neighboring countries. The information was reported by TASS, which cited Iranian state radio and television.

“At the meeting with Putin, the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran was discussed, so that Iran could make up for its gas shortage and sell Russian gas to neighboring countries,” Rezaei said.

He said the talks also included regional security, as well as the situation after the war. The Kremlin confirmed that the meeting had taken place but did not publish details about the content of the talks.

No Deadlines or Route Announced

No specific parameters of the gas project have been announced so far. There is no information about the length and route of the pipelines, annual capacity, financing or construction deadlines.

Russia and Iran have been holding talks on Russian gas supplies for several years. In January 2025, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said that a route to Iran through Azerbaijan had been discussed. At the time, initial volumes of up to 2 billion cubic meters per year were cited, with the possibility of gradually increasing them to 55 billion cubic meters. In July 2026, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that the two countries were close to finalizing an agreement on Russian supplies.

Moscow Defends Diesel Deal with the United States

Against the backdrop of the talks on gas cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin commented on European countries’ reaction to the Russian-American deal for diesel fuel.

Speaking to TASS, Pankin said Europe was experiencing “jealousy” toward the United States because Washington was gaining access to Russian diesel. “Amid an energy crisis caused by various events, they are not just shooting themselves in the foot, but everywhere. Envy... I don’t know whether this is envy, perhaps it is more some kind of jealousy toward the United States,” he said.

Russian authorities announced that the country would supply diesel fuel both to the American market and to global markets under direct contracts. The volumes cited by Moscow are 300,000 tons in October and 500,000 tons in November, with an increase in volumes planned later.

For now, both the gas supplies to Iran and the diesel deal with the United States have been presented mainly as intergovernmental agreements and plans. No final agreement, construction schedule or investment framework has been announced for the pipelines to Iran.

Sources: tass.ru, tass.com