Residents of Kyiv residential complex block street over lack of electricity

Residents of the Nov Avtograf residential complex in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district blocked Knyaz Roman Mstislavich Street over a prolonged power outage. According to them, the building has been without electricity for more than a day and a half, while other reports say the outage has now continued for a third day. The information was confirmed by the Ukrainian Informator and cited by RBC.

Residents took to the roadway after power had not been restored to the complex, while neighboring buildings had electricity for more than 10 hours. The complex comprises more than 800 apartments. Because of the electric heating, temperatures in some apartments have fallen below 13 degrees, Informator reported.

Power outage schedules are not in effect

The protest took place amid emergency outages in Kyiv, Kyiv Region and Dnipro. DTEK said the restrictions had been introduced at the instruction of Ukrenergo and that the usual hourly schedules were not being applied. This means that electricity may be cut off without following the previously announced schedule.

RBC-Ukraine reported that emergency restrictions were introduced on November 8 following attacks on energy facilities. In Dnipropetrovsk Region, more than 600,000 consumers in five districts and in Dnipro were left without electricity, while hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities switched to backup power. No specific timeframe for normalizing electricity supplies to the complex in Kyiv has been given.

Klitschko: The situation is “extremely difficult”

On November 7, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the state of the capital’s electricity supply as “extremely difficult.” According to him, many energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Region had been destroyed, leading to prolonged outages in the city.

At present, the residents’ protest is related to the specific lack of electricity at the Nov Avtograf complex. No public statement has been issued regarding the restoration of electricity to the building or the end of the street blockade.

Sources: rbc.ru, kiev.informator.ua, rbc.ua