Israel tasks Eisenkot with forming a government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will task Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, with forming the next government. The decision is a serious political blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but does not automatically mean the end of his rule.

The mandate will be formally handed over at a ceremony at the presidential residence. From that moment, Eisenkot will have 28 days to negotiate a coalition and present it to the Knesset. The president may extend the deadline by another 14 days.

Eisenkot has the lead, but no ready-made majority

During consultations with the parties represented in parliament, parties with a total of 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot for prime minister. Representatives of parties holding 46 seats backed Netanyahu. The president’s decision was based not only on the number of recommendations, but also on his assessment of who has the better chance of forming a functioning government.

At least 61 lawmakers are needed for a parliamentary majority in the 120-seat Knesset. After the election, the bloc around Netanyahu holds 53 seats, the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot has 48, while the Arab parties won a total of 19 seats.

This distribution leaves Eisenkot without a secure path to a majority. He may seek support from the Arab parties, negotiate with religious parties, or discuss a national unity government with Netanyahu. Each of these options entails significant political concessions.

Netanyahu calls for national unity

On the eve of the president’s decision, Netanyahu called for the formation of a national unity government. “This is a time for unity,” he said, warning against a cabinet that, in his view, would include factions supporting terrorism.

Eisenkot’s party rejected the prime minister’s argument and said that the future government should be built around its core principles, including recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization and a commitment to eliminating its military and governing capabilities.

While the negotiations are under way, Netanyahu and the current cabinet will remain in office with limited powers. If Eisenkot fails to form a government within the specified period, the president may task another lawmaker with the job, including Netanyahu. In the event of another failure, Israel may head toward yet another parliamentary election.

Sources: mediasetinfinity.mediaset.it, apnews.com, en.globes.co.il